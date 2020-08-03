Three Gambian Cabinet Ministers Test Positive for COVID-19 - Presidential Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The Gambian presidential office announced on Monday that the country's ministers of finance, energy and agriculture tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, the presidential office said that Gambian Vice President Isatou Touray tested positive for the disease.

"The Office of the President informs the public that three Cabinet Ministers, Honourable Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Mambureh Njie and Honourable Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Fafa Sanyang, and Honourable Minister of Agriculture, Amie Fabureh have tested positive for COVID-19," the office wrote on Twitter.

The office also stressed the need to wear face masks to prevent the spread of the infection.

Gambia has so far reported 498 COVID-19 cases and nine related deaths. The country's authorities temporarily closed non-essential public places and banned social gatherings to combat the outbreak.