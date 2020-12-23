Three Gendarmes Shot Dead, One Injured in Rescue Operation in Central France - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The prosecutor's office of the Clermont-Ferrand city in central French Puy-de-Dome department announced that three gendarmes were killed and one wounded in a rescue operation from domestic violence, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the France Bleu news outlet, a 48-year-old man shot dead three gendarmes and wounded the fourth security officer, as they tried to help a woman who sought getting away from the gunman and found shelter on a roof of a house.

The police group arrived at the scene after they received a call about an act of domestic violence against the woman, who was later put to safety. In the meantime, the operation to seize the perpetrator is still ongoing.