UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Gendarmes Shot Dead, One Injured In Rescue Operation In Central France - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:17 PM

Three Gendarmes Shot Dead, One Injured in Rescue Operation in Central France - Authorities

Three gendarmes were killed and one wounded in a rescue operation amid a domestic violence incident in the central French Puy-de-Dome department, Interior Ministry confirmed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Three gendarmes were killed and one wounded in a rescue operation amid a domestic violence incident in the central French Puy-de-Dome department, Interior Ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the France Bleu news outlet reported that a 48-year-old man shot dead three gendarmes and wounded the fourth security officer, as they tried to help a woman who sought getting away from the gunman and found shelter on a roof of a house. The police group arrived at the scene after they received a call about an act of domestic violence against the woman, who was later put to safety.

"Gerald Darmanin, Minister of the Interior, and Marlene Schiappa, Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Interior, express their deep sadness following the deaths on mission of Lieutenant Cyrille Morel, Warrant Officer Remi Dupuis and Brigadier Arno Mavel, of the departmental gendarmerie group of Puy-de-Dome, killed during an intervention for domestic violence in Saint-Just," the ministry's statement read.

The ministry specified that the killed police officers were aged 21, 37 and 45. It also said that police reinforcements have arrived at the scene, and the surrounding areas were subjected to closures, as the security forces continue search operations targeting the perpetrator, who is still on the run, according to media reports.

Notably, media also reported that the shooter, who was confirmed to be the rescued woman's spouse, has previously been known for child custody-related issues.

Related Topics

Dead Police Interior Ministry France Man Women Media From Sad

Recent Stories

Masdar achieves financial close on landmark 100 MW ..

10 minutes ago

Malik Amir Dogar criticizes PDM for its confused s ..

21 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Developer Says Voluntee ..

21 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah to host 8th Arab Aviation Summit

40 minutes ago

Karima Baloch’s death is non-criminal, say Toron ..

42 minutes ago

Belgium, Russia Cooperate on Countering Financing ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.