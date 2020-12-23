Three Gendarmes Shot Dead, One Injured in Rescue Operation in Central France - Authorities

Three gendarmes were killed and one wounded in a rescue operation amid a domestic violence incident in the central French Puy-de-Dome department, Interior Ministry confirmed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Three gendarmes were killed and one wounded in a rescue operation amid a domestic violence incident in the central French Puy-de-Dome department, Interior Ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the France Bleu news outlet reported that a 48-year-old man shot dead three gendarmes and wounded the fourth security officer, as they tried to help a woman who sought getting away from the gunman and found shelter on a roof of a house. The police group arrived at the scene after they received a call about an act of domestic violence against the woman, who was later put to safety.

"Gerald Darmanin, Minister of the Interior, and Marlene Schiappa, Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Interior, express their deep sadness following the deaths on mission of Lieutenant Cyrille Morel, Warrant Officer Remi Dupuis and Brigadier Arno Mavel, of the departmental gendarmerie group of Puy-de-Dome, killed during an intervention for domestic violence in Saint-Just," the ministry's statement read.

The ministry specified that the killed police officers were aged 21, 37 and 45. It also said that police reinforcements have arrived at the scene, and the surrounding areas were subjected to closures, as the security forces continue search operations targeting the perpetrator, who is still on the run, according to media reports.

Notably, media also reported that the shooter, who was confirmed to be the rescued woman's spouse, has previously been known for child custody-related issues.