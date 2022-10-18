UrduPoint.com

Three German Nuclear Power Plants To Remain In Operation Until April 2023 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Three German Nuclear Power Plants to Remain in Operation Until April 2023 - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered a legal assessment of the possibility of keeping three German nuclear power plants ”  Isar II, Neckarwestheim II, and Emsland ” in operation until April 15, 2023, German broadcaster ZDF reported on Monday.

Germany first announced its atomic phaseout plans in 2011 in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in Japan. Berlin decided to unplug all nuclear power plants by the end of 2022 and to phase out coal by 2038. On January 1, 2022, Germany disconnected three of its last six NPPs from the grid. Currently, only three plants ” in Bavaria, Baden-Wurttemberg and Lower Saxony ” continue to operate. The facilities were initially expected to be put on reserve until the end of 2022.

Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck, a member of the Greens political party, has spoken out against the continued use of the facilities for electricity generation.

However, Finance Minister Christian Lindner on September 19 called for the return to the operation of NPPs in Germany amid the ongoing energy crisis, a proposal that runs counter to the position of the country's coalition government which advocates that the facilities remain in reserve.

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the conflict and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Russia Europe Energy Crisis Nuclear German Germany Berlin Fukushima Japan January February April September Christian All From Government

Recent Stories

Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngst ..

Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngster at Ballon d'Or gala

35 minutes ago
 Ntamack named in France's Autumn squad despite ank ..

Ntamack named in France's Autumn squad despite ankle injury

35 minutes ago
 Ethiopia vows to seize airports, other sites in Ti ..

Ethiopia vows to seize airports, other sites in Tigray

35 minutes ago
 Finland to Build 2-Mile Sample Section of Fence at ..

Finland to Build 2-Mile Sample Section of Fence at Russian Border - Border Guard

35 minutes ago
 Netherlands to Hold Ukraine Reconstruction Confere ..

Netherlands to Hold Ukraine Reconstruction Conference on Wednesday - Foreign Min ..

35 minutes ago
 Pentagon Considering Paying for Starlink Communica ..

Pentagon Considering Paying for Starlink Communications in Ukraine - Reports

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.