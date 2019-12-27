UrduPoint.com
Three Gonets-M Satellites Successfully Placed Into Orbit - Russian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Three Gonets-M communication satellites and one more military satellite were successfully placed into the target orbit on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The light-class carrier rocket of Rokot, which was launched today, December 27, at 02:11 Moscow time [23:11 GMT on Thursday] from the Plesetsk spaceport (Arkhangelsk Region), placed into the target orbit three communication satellites of Gonets-M as well as a space vehicle for the Russian Defense Ministry in the set time," the ministry's press service told reporters.

