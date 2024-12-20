Open Menu

Three Gorges South Asia Company's Board Of Directors Holds Symposium In Beijing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 07:01 PM

The Board of Directors of Three Gorges South Asia Ltd (CSAIL) this week convened a thematic symposium in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Board of Directors of Three Gorges South Asia Ltd (CSAIL) this week convened a thematic symposium in Beijing.

The discussions focused on two key topics: "Pakistan's Macroeconomic Situation and Development Prospects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)" and "Prospects for Implementing RMB Internationalization in Pakistan".

These discussions were integrated with corporate governance practices to deepen and solidify the Belt and Road Initiative.

Prominent scholars and experts, including, Deputy Director of the Institute of Foreign Economic Research at the National Development and Reform Commission, Liu Yue; former Deputy Chief Economist of the Three Gorges Group, Wang Shaofeng; Director of the Pakistan Studies Center at Peking University and an Urdu scholar, Tang Mengsheng; and Executive Director of the South Asia Studies Institute at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, Wang Shida; gathered to discuss Pakistan's economic landscape and the progress of CPEC projects.

In the session on "Implementing RMB Internationalization in Pakistan," keynote speakers included Vice President of the Research Institute of Bank of China, E Zhihuan; Director of the Planning and Research Department of China Development Bank, Wen Hao; and Senior Researcher at the Country Risk Research Center of China Export and Credit Insurance Corporation, Wang Dong.

They explored the development prospects and strategies for RMB internationalization.

Since 2019, CSAIL has been deeply engaged in the Pakistani market, its projects have served as demonstration models, actively participating in feasibility studies for RMB internationalization in Pakistan, spearheaded by the China Development Bank under the People's Bank of China.

The company's practical experience uniquely positions it as a leader in this initiative.

During the symposium, experts analyzed Pakistan's recent overall situation, reviewed a decade of CPEC's development, and offered constructive suggestions on navigating challenges and opportunities in the evolving landscape. They emphasized that Pakistan, as an all-weather strategic partner and plays a crucial role in RMB internationalization.

Memebers from the Institute of Foreign Economic Research, China Three Gorges International, Silk Road Fund, and the entire board of CSAIL participated in this comprehensive symposium.

APP/asg

