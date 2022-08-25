Three Grain Cargo Ships Leave Ukraine Under Grain Deal - Turkish Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Three cargo ships with agricultural products departed from Ukrainian ports on Thursday morning under the UN-led grain deal, Turkey's Ministry of National Defence said.

"As part of grain shipments, as of this morning, two vessels left the port of Odesa and one left the port of Yuzhne.

Apart from that, one ship coming from Ukraine and five ships heading to the country will be inspected today," the ministry's statement read.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports ” Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne ” were unblocked to resume exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.