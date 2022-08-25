UrduPoint.com

Three Grain Cargo Ships Leave Ukraine Under Grain Deal - Turkish Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Three Grain Cargo Ships Leave Ukraine Under Grain Deal - Turkish Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Three cargo ships with agricultural products departed from Ukrainian ports on Thursday morning under the UN-led grain deal, Turkey's Ministry of National Defence said.

"As part of grain shipments, as of this morning, two vessels left the port of Odesa and one left the port of Yuzhne.

Apart from that, one ship coming from Ukraine and five ships heading to the country will be inspected today," the ministry's statement read.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports ” Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne ” were unblocked to resume exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey July From

Recent Stories

realme Pakistanâ€™s Country Director Syed Mashood ..

Realme Pakistanâ€™s Country Director Syed Mashood Hassan Shares His Opinions on ..

2 hours ago
 Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood ..

Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood disasters is impressive Khawaj ..

2 hours ago
 CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's bigges ..

CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's biggest female centric tech startup ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

5 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.