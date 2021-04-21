Ivorian soldiers killed three gunmen and injured another while repelling an attack on an army post in Ivory Coast's largest city of Abidjan on Wednesday, the defense ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Ivorian soldiers killed three gunmen and injured another while repelling an attack on an army post in Ivory Coast's largest city of Abidjan on Wednesday, the defense ministry said.

According to the army, a group of gunmen opened fire on an military base in Abobo, a northern suburb of Abidjan, at around 1:00 GMT.

The armed forces responded to the shooting, forcing the attackers to flee.

"The provisional assessment shows one person was slightly wounded on the friendly side, three were killed and one was wounded and arrested on the enemy side; many materials were seized," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the security situation was under the control of the army, which is currently searching for the attackers on the run.