Three Held For Trying To Enter British Army Camp: Kenyan Police

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 05:10 PM

Three held for trying to enter British army camp: Kenyan police

Kenyan police have arrested three "terrorist suspects" who tried to force their way into a British military camp in the centre of the country, according to an internal police report seen by AFP Monday

Kenyan police have arrested three "terrorist suspects" who tried to force their way into a British military camp in the centre of the country, according to an internal police report seen by AFP Monday.

The report said officers "managed to arrest three terrorist suspects who had earlier in the day tried to force their way into British Army Camp but in vain" on Sunday evening, hours after an Islamist attack on a US military base.

