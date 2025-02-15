Three hostages released from Gaza

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Three Israeli men, all dual nationals who were abducted from the same kibbutz community during Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack and held hostage by Gaza militants since, were released on Saturday.

Sasha Trupanov, Sagui Dekel-Chen and Yair Horn were released under a ceasefire deal with Palestinian group Hamas, which entered into force on January 19.

Including them, 19 Israeli hostages have so far been released under the truce deal in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli custody. Five Thai captives have been freed outside the scope of the accord.

Saturday's hostage-prisoner exchange was the sixth since the ceasefire began and halted halting more han 15 months of fighting.

- Sasha Trupanov -

Israeli-Russian Sasha Trupanov, 29, was kidnapped with his girlfriend Sapir Cohen from Nir Oz kibbutz in southern Israel, where the couple was visiting family.

He was held by Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, which has fought alongside Hamas in the Gaza Strip and has published video clips of him in captivity.

Cohen, along with Trupanov's mother and grandmother, were taken hostage too but released in November 2023, during the war's first truce.

His father Vitali Trupanov died in the October 7 attack.

The Trupanov family immigrated to Israel from Russia in the late 1990s.

In a statement Saturday from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum campaign group, the family said that "finally, Sasha can be surrounded by his loved ones and begin a new path.

"

- Sagui Dekel-Chen -

Israeli-American Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36, was taken from Nir Oz as he tried to protect his family during the attack.

He is married and has three daughters. The youngest one was born during his time in captivity.

Dekel-Chen is reputed to be a keen amateur musician.

His wife, Avital, said following his release, in a call to her sister aired by Israel's Kan public broadcaster: "My breath has returned. He looks so handsome."

- Yair Horn -

Israeli-Argentine Yair Horn, 46, was seized from his home in Nir Oz kibbutz with his 38-year-old brother Eitan Horn who was visiting him.

With Eitan not due for release, their father Itzik Horn has told AFP of an "impossible situation. One son might be released, and the other one isn't".

Yair Horn was included on the list of hostages up for release during the truce's first phase as he is diabetic.

He worked in construction and was very involved in community life, organising parties and activities on his kibbutz. He was also in charge of the local pub, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

A family friend, Ronnie Milo, told Israeli media that seeing the release was "overwhelming".

"We need to see all the other hostages released, including Yair's brother, who is still there," she added.

jah-mib/jmy/ami/it