ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Bodrum Mayor Ahmet Aras told Sputnik that three hotels were evacuated in the Turkish resort on Saturday due to wildfires.

"In Bodrum three hotels and some residential buildings were evacuated as a precaution. The hotel guests were accommodated in suitable buildings in the central part of Bodrum," Aras said.

The efforts to put out the fires are being carried out both on the ground and in the air, the mayor added.

Earlier in the day, Minister of Forestry and Agriculture Bekir Pakdemirli said that 88 forest fires have been taken under control in 30 regions of Turkey, while 10 blazes were still raging in five provinces.

Wildfires hit the popular resorts of Bodrum and Marmaris earlier in the week.