UrduPoint.com

Three Hotels Evacuated In Turkey's Bodrum Over Wildfires - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 10:52 PM

Three Hotels Evacuated in Turkey's Bodrum Over Wildfires - Mayor

Bodrum Mayor Ahmet Aras told Sputnik that three hotels were evacuated in the Turkish resort on Saturday due to wildfires

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Bodrum Mayor Ahmet Aras told Sputnik that three hotels were evacuated in the Turkish resort on Saturday due to wildfires.

"In Bodrum three hotels and some residential buildings were evacuated as a precaution. The hotel guests were accommodated in suitable buildings in the central part of Bodrum," Aras said.

The efforts to put out the fires are being carried out both on the ground and in the air, the mayor added.

Earlier in the day, Minister of Forestry and Agriculture Bekir Pakdemirli said that 88 forest fires have been taken under control in 30 regions of Turkey, while 10 blazes were still raging in five provinces.

Wildfires hit the popular resorts of Bodrum and Marmaris earlier in the week.

Related Topics

Turkey Agriculture Hotel

Recent Stories

EU Envoy Says Brussels Will Not Recognize Taliban ..

EU Envoy Says Brussels Will Not Recognize Taliban Rule Achieved Through Military ..

2 minutes ago
 Dead bodies of two young men pulled out from river ..

Dead bodies of two young men pulled out from river

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to interact with people live at 3 p ..

Prime Minister to interact with people live at 3 pm tomorrow: Chaudhry Fawad Hus ..

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to respond to public queries in liv ..

Prime Minister to respond to public queries in live Tv programme

3 minutes ago
 CDA set up Special Emergency Response Centers duri ..

CDA set up Special Emergency Response Centers during Monsoon

27 minutes ago
 All But One District of Afghanistan's Herat Provin ..

All But One District of Afghanistan's Herat Province Under Control of Taliban - ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.