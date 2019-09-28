Three House Committees Subpoena Pompeo For Ukraine Documents - Letter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The chairmen of the US House committees on Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight have subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for documents related to the Trump-Ukraine scandal, a newly published letter showed on Friday.

"Pursuant to the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, we are hereby transmitting a subpoena that compels you to produce the documents set forth in accompanying schedule October 4, 2019," the chairmen of the three committees wrote in their letter to Pompeo.

"The subpoenaed documents shall be part of the impeachment inquiry and shared among the Committees."

Congressmen Eliot Engel, Adam Schiff and Elijah Cummings also sent another letter to Pompeo notifying him that their committees have scheduled depositions for officials including former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker, Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent and Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland.