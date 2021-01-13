Three House Republicans Say They Will Vote to Impeach Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) At least three Republican members of Congress have gone on record to say they will vote in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump for inciting the violent mob that stormed the Capitol last week.

The US House introduced impeachment articles on Monday charging Trump with inciting an insurrection on Capitol Hill. The House will vote on the measure on Wednesday before it goes to the Senate. It requires 67 votes in the 100-seate Senate to convict and remove Trump from office. Last year, no Republicans in the House voted in favor of impeaching Trump on two articles of impeachment.

"What we know now is enough," Representative Liz Cheney said in a statement carried by The Hill on Tuesday. "The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. ...I will vote to impeach the President.

"

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and the number three Republican in the House of Representatives, said on Tuesday she now plans to vote to impeach the president. She was the first member of the Republican House leadership to do so, defying House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Another Republican congress member, Representative John Katko from New York, said in a Twitter message that he too would vote for impeachment.

"To allow the President of the United States to incite without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy. For this reason, I cannot sit by without taking action. I will vote to impeach this president," he said.

It could not be ignored that Trump had encouraged the insurrection ahead of time both on social media and in a speech, suggesting that the election was stolen, Katko added.

Congressman Adam Kinzinger also said in a statement on Tuesday that he will vote to impeach.

McCarthy has warned that impeaching Trump at this point will only divide the nation further.