Three Humanitarian Corridors Established in Idlib De-Escalation Zone - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three humanitarian corridors have been established for Syrian citizens in the provinces of Aleppo, Idlib and Hama amid increased attacks by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia), the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syria reconciliation said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) Three humanitarian corridors have been established for Syrian citizens in the provinces of Aleppo, Idlib and Hama amid increased attacks by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia), the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syria reconciliation said on Saturday.

According to Maj. Gen. Yury Borenkov, the terrorist group's attacks are putting civilian lives at danger.

"In order to prevent civilian deaths, the center for Syria reconciliation, together with Syrian government forces and local authorities have established three humanitarian corridors in the areas surrounding Al-Hadher in Aleppo province, Abu Adh Dhuhur in Idlib province, and Habit in Hama province," Borenkov said.

He added that the corridors will work around the clock and that there will be facilities for emergency medical care, drinking water, hot meals, medicine and basic necessities. In addition, vehicles have been allocated to provide citizens with transport to safe areas.