Three Hurt As Asylum-seekers Clash On Greek Island Camp

Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:14 PM

At least three people were hurt in a clash between asylum-seekers in crammed Greek migrant camp that was later partly destroyed in a fire, officials said on Tuesday

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :At least three people were hurt in a clash between asylum-seekers in crammed Greek migrant camp that was later partly destroyed in a fire, officials said on Tuesday.

Local police said the violence, apparently between groups of Syrians and Afghans, erupted late on Monday in the town of Vathy on the island of Samos.

A fire then broke out among tents and makeshift shacks spilling out of the overcrowded camp, which has a capacity of 650, but hosts over 5,700 people.

Local mayor Georgios Stantzos told AFP that an explosion was heard before the fire broke out.

"According to police, around 30 tents were destroyed... the damage is still under evaluation," a UN refugee agency source said.

Medical charity MSF said half the camp residents are women and children, and that 600 people had been left homeless by the fire.

"This nightmare must end! Children and other vulnerable people must be evacuated from the Greek islands to safe accommodation," the group tweeted.

Despite efforts to relocate people to the Greek mainland, there are over 32,000 migrants and refugees in camps on Aegean islands near Turkey according to official figures.

Most of the camps are vastly overcrowded, unhygienic and violence-prone.

Scores of asylum-seekers continue to arrive daily.

In September, a woman died and over a dozen people were injured in the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos.

There are over 13,000 people in Moria which has less than 3,000 places. Many sleep in tents outside the camp.

Greece is hosting some 70,000 asylum-seekers, mainly Syrians and Afghans. There are fears that Turkey's ongoing offensive in Syria will spark a new migration wave to Europe.

Greek junior minister for migration Giorgos Koumoutsakos on Tuesday said the hostilities "could create a new large refugee wave towards our country." There is also growing exasperation on the islands and local authorities are urging the government to accelerate relocation efforts.

On Monday, a group of local residents on Lesbos gathered to protest as volunteers from Spanish rescue organisation Proactiva Open Arms prepared to land on the island.

Some threw stones at the organisation's rubber dinghy. There were no injuries and the organisation later downplayed the incident.

