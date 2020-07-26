UrduPoint.com
Three Hurt In Accidental Shooting At Louisville Protest - Reports

Sun 26th July 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Three people received non-life-threatening wounds after a gun accidentally went off at a protest against racial injustice in the US city of Louisville on Saturday, media said.

Hundreds of NFAC demonstrators gathered in the downtown to demand justice after a fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black American woman, the Courier Journal reported. A rival rally was held nearby by a far-right militia called Three Percenters. Both groups carried guns.

The paper quoted Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder as saying that all those involved in the accidental firearms discharge were NFAC members.

"This is a tragic situation that could have been much worse. I encourage anyone choosing to exercise their Second Amendment rights to do so responsibly," Schroeder said.

Two injured were reportedly wheeled off on stretchers, while a woman had her arm treated at the scene. The three victims were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in the state of Kentucky.

