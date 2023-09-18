Open Menu

Three Hurt In Australian University Campus Stabbing

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Three people have been wounded after a stabbing at an Australian university campus on Monday afternoon, police said

Two 20-year-old women are in hospital -- one in critical condition and one stable -- after the attack, which happened around 2.45 pm (0445 GMT) at the Australian National University in Canberra.

Both women were students at the university.

Australian Capital Territory police said a 34-year-old man was also attacked and suffered minor injuries but did not need to go to hospital.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested but has not yet been charged.

Police said he was not believed to be a student at the university and "no specific motive for the incident has been identified".

