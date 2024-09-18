Three Hurt In Botched Raid At Russian Retailer's Office
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) At least three people were wounded during a botched raid on the Moscow office of Russian retailer Wildberries on Wednesday, the company's CEO said, accusing her husband and two former executives of leading the attack.
Videos on social media showed a scuffle near what appeared to be the entrance to the office, while gunshots rang out in the background. A man could be seen wielding a gun in the video.
Wildberries is Russia's largest online retailer and processes more than 10 million orders a day, according to its own statistics.
"Today a group of people led by Vladislav Bakalchuk, Sergei Anufriev and Vladimir Bakin attempted to seize Wildberries offices in Moscow," said CEO Tatyana Bakalchuk, who is Russia's richest woman.
"Three people were wounded, we are clarifying their condition," she added on Telegram.
AFP saw several police vehicles near the office in central Moscow.
