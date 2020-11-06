UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three I. Coast Opposition Chiefs Probed For Murder, Insurrection: Prosecutor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 10:34 PM

Three I. Coast opposition chiefs probed for murder, insurrection: prosecutor

Three Ivory Coast opposition leaders are under investigation for insurrection, murder and acts of terrorism after rejecting President Alassane Ouattara's re-election and vowing to set up a rival government, the attorney general said on Friday

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Three Ivory Coast opposition leaders are under investigation for insurrection, murder and acts of terrorism after rejecting President Alassane Ouattara's re-election and vowing to set up a rival government, the attorney general said on Friday.

They comprise Maurice Kakou Guikahue, deputy leader of the main opposition party, who has been arrested, and Pascal Affi N'Guessan and ex-premier Abdallah Mabri Toikeusse, who are both fugitives, the official said.

Security forces are currently blockading the homes of several opposition chiefs in Abidjan after they boycotted Saturday's election and said they would establish a rival "transitional" government.

Related Topics

Election Murder Abidjan Ivory Coast Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Meeting to pick new WTO chief delayed after US blo ..

2 minutes ago

Bilawal dispelled PDM: Farrukh

2 minutes ago

Various PML-N leaders opposing Nawaz Sharif's narr ..

2 minutes ago

Car Bomb Explodes at Security Checkpoint in Easter ..

2 minutes ago

President advises continued adherence to anti-COVI ..

6 minutes ago

US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin v ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.