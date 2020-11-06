Three I. Coast opposition chiefs probed for murder, insurrection: prosecutor

Three Ivory Coast opposition leaders are under investigation for insurrection, murder and acts of terrorism after rejecting President Alassane Ouattara's re-election and vowing to set up a rival government, the attorney general said on Friday

They comprise Maurice Kakou Guikahue, deputy leader of the main opposition party, who has been arrested, and Pascal Affi N'Guessan and ex-premier Abdallah Mabri Toikeusse, who are both fugitives, the official said.

Security forces are currently blockading the homes of several opposition chiefs in Abidjan after they boycotted Saturday's election and said they would establish a rival "transitional" government.