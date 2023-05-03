Three in 10 Americans Know Someone Affected by Opioid Addiction - Survey

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) About thirty percent of Americans say they know someone affected by the opioid crisis, a Morning Consult survey revealed on Tuesday.

"3 in 10 US adults know someone who has been directly impacted by opioid addiction, and more than half of that group said they know someone who has died because of opioid use. Another 1 in 7 US adults said they have been directly impacted by opioid addiction," a release accompanying the survey said.

The CDC projected that drug overdose deaths surpassed 108,000 for the 12-month period ending in November 2022, with opioids making up the majority of fatalities, the release said.

Although the rate of deaths has declined in the past few months, the latest figures are still about 35,000-40,000 more than pre-pandemic levels, according to the release.

The director of the White House's Office of National Drug Control Policy, Dr. Rahul Gupta, was quoted in the release as saying the numbers are not surprising, while noting that the figure is likely even higher among school teachers who interact more with people affected by drug addiction.

