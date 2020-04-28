UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three In 10 Australian Residents Born Overseas: Statistics Bureau

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 02:40 PM

Three in 10 Australian residents born overseas: statistics bureau

Almost 30 percent of the Australian population was born overseas, data has revealed

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Almost 30 percent of the Australian population was born overseas, data has revealed.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), 7.53 million people living in Australia were not born in the country, representing 29.7 percent of the total population of about 25.3 million.

Those born in England remained the largest group, accounting for 3.9 percent of the population, followed by Chinese-born people who made up 2.7 percent of the Australian population.

India and New Zealand were third and fourth.

"People born in England continued to be the largest group of overseas-born residents, accounting for 986,000 people," Jenny Dobak, the ABS director of Migration Statistics, said in a media release on Tuesday.

"However, this has dropped from just over 1 million people recorded between 2012 and 2016.

"People born in Sri Lanka represented the tenth largest group of overseas-born residents, accounting for 140,000 people, and replacing Scotland in the top 10.

" In the 12 months to the end of June 2019, approximately 538,000 people arrived to live in Australia while 298,000 people left the country to live abroad.

Of the migrant arrivals, 64 percent were temporary visa holders including 32 percent who were international students.

The number of overseas-born people living in Australia is expected to fall significantly in 2020 on account of the COVID-19.

Thousands of international students have been unable to enter the country because of travel bans.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison earlier in April advised visitor visa holders and international students that it was time to go home, declaring that "Australia must focus on its citizens and its residents to ensure that we can maximise the economic supports that we have."

Related Topics

Australia Sri Lanka April June Visa 2016 2019 2020 Media From Top Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Disinfecting tunnel installed, butchers fined in S ..

4 minutes ago

FIEDMC urges govt to announce relief package for s ..

4 minutes ago

Twelve People Killed, 7 Injured in Bus Accident in ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Calls for Finishing 'Homework' of Paris No ..

4 minutes ago

Abe Says Never Promised Japan Will Foot Bill for P ..

4 minutes ago

Number of Israel's COVID-19 Cases Rises by 34 to 1 ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.