Three in 4 Adults Worldwide Express Willingness to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine - WEF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Almost three in four adults worldwide have expressed their willingness to receive a vaccine against COVID-19 if available, a fresh poll produced by Ipsos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) found.

In a press release on Tuesday, the WEF stated that 74 percent of 19,519 adults from 27 countries said that they would receive a vaccine against the disease should it be available, including 37 percent who expressed a "strong" interest.

Out of the 26 percent of respondents who expressed no interest in getting a vaccine against COVID-19, 12 percent were strongly against getting immunized.

"The 26% shortfall in vaccine confidence is significant enough to compromise the effectiveness of rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine. It is therefore critical that governments and the private sector come together to build confidence and ensure that manufacturing capacity meets the global supply of a COVID-19 vaccination programme," Arnaud Bernaert, the WEF's head of shaping the future of health and healthcare, said in the press release.

Chinese respondents expressed the greatest interest in receiving a vaccine, as 97 percent of those surveyed said that they wished to be immunized, closely followed by Brazil (88 percent), Australia (88 percent), and India (87 percent).

A total of 47 percent of Russian respondents said that they were against receiving a vaccine against COVID-19. Hungarian (45 percent), Polish (44 percent) and French (41 percent) respondents also expressed a strong unwillingness to receive a vaccine against the disease.

The most commonly cited reasons for opposing vaccination were the risk of possible side effects and doubts over the effectiveness of any vaccine, according to the poll.

Additionally, 59 percent of respondents worldwide expressed doubt that a vaccine against COVID-19 would be available to them by the end of the year.

The survey was conducted on the Global Advisor online survey platform between July 24 and August 7.

According to the World Health Organization, 33 candidate vaccines against COVID-19 are currently in clinical evaluation and a further 143 are in preclinical evaluation.