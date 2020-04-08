Three in 4 Americans Embrace Self Isolation, Highest Level Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Americans during the first month of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have increasingly practiced self-isolation, with 75 percent saying they now use the virus mitigation technique to restrict contact with people outside their homes, compared with just 51 percent in mid-March, a Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Three in four Americans say they have completely (28 percent) or mostly (47 percent) isolated themselves from people outside their household. The percentage who are self-isolating rapidly increased between March 16 and 26, but has shown only modest change since then," a press release summarizing the poll said.

"In the initial Gallup survey, conducted March 16-19, Americans were about equally likely to report being isolated (51 percent) versus not isolated. The percentage who reported self-isolating increased to 64 percent in the week that followed, reaching 69 percent one week later," the release said.

The upward sloping graphic curve then flattened, although the latest estimate of 75 percent was the highest recorded thus far, the release added.

Residents of urban areas (84 percent) were more likely than those living in suburbs (79 percent) and rural areas (67 percent) to say they were completely or mostly isolated from people outside their homes, according to the release.