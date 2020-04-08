UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three In 4 Americans Embrace Self Isolation, Highest Level Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Three in 4 Americans Embrace Self Isolation, Highest Level Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Americans during the first month of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have increasingly practiced self-isolation, with 75 percent saying they now use the virus mitigation technique to restrict contact with people outside their homes, compared with just 51 percent in mid-March, a Gallup poll revealed on Wednesday.

"Three in four Americans say they have completely (28 percent) or mostly (47 percent) isolated themselves from people outside their household. The percentage who are self-isolating rapidly increased between March 16 and 26, but has shown only modest change since then," a press release summarizing the poll said.

"In the initial Gallup survey, conducted March 16-19, Americans were about equally likely to report being isolated (51 percent) versus not isolated. The percentage who reported self-isolating increased to 64 percent in the week that followed, reaching 69 percent one week later," the release said.

The upward sloping graphic curve then flattened, although the latest estimate of 75 percent was the highest recorded thus far, the release added.

Residents of urban areas (84 percent) were more likely than those living in suburbs (79 percent) and rural areas (67 percent) to say they were completely or mostly isolated from people outside their homes, according to the release.

Related Topics

Gallup March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Five things on coronavirus in Spain

6 minutes ago

CDA introduces unified hotline to enhance child pr ..

26 minutes ago

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry we ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan says SAARC Secretariat must be enabled to ..

7 minutes ago

Polish church does drive-thru confession for Easte ..

7 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns CCP chairman appoint ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.