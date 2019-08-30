Three in 4 US Voters Want Congressional Action on Gun Violence - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Nearly three in four voters in the overall US electorate, including half of Republican voters - traditional supporters of the right to bear arms - want Congress to pass legislation to help control gun violence, a the results of a Quinnipiac University poll revealed.

"Congress needs to do more to reduce gun violence say 72 percent of voters, including 50 percent of Republicans, 93 percent of Democrats and 75 percent of independents," a press release summarizing the poll said on Thursday.

"In a country gripped by political polarization, American voters are united in their message to Congress: do more to reduce gun violence," Quinnipiac Polling Analyst Mary Snow said in the release.

Legislative proposals to address gun violence range from requiring background checks on all firearms purchasers to so-called red-flag laws, in which police or family members could obtain a court order to seize guns from someone who is mentally unstable or otherwise considered dangerous.

A 54 percent majority of voters think that mental illness is a bigger cause of mass shootings than the availability of guns, while 37 percent say gun availability is a bigger cause, according to the poll results.

On the other hand, the poll showed that 54 percent of voters think that stricter gun laws would help to decrease the number of mass shootings in the United States, while 43 percent disagree.

The Second Amendment of the US Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.