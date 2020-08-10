UrduPoint.com
Three In 5 Americans Expect Biden VP Pick To Take Over Presidency In Biden 1st Term - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) A 59 percent majority of likely US voters expect Joe Biden's vice presidential pick to become the nation's chief executive because Biden will not complete his four year term if he wins, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Monday.

"[Fifty-nine] percent of likely US voters believe it's Likely Biden's running mate will be president before the end of Biden's four-year term if he wins this fall, with 39 percent who say it's Very Likely," a press release summarizing the poll said.

Even 49 percent of Democrats think it is likely Biden's vice president will become president in the next four years, although that compares to 73 percent of Republicans and 57 percent of voters not affiliated with either major party, the release added.

Detractors claim that frequent incidents in which Biden appears to show cognitive decline and confusion about dates, people, events and his location could signal the onset of age-related dementia. However, the 77-year-old former US vice president has dismissed suggestions that he take a cognitive memory test to dispel any doubts about his mental fitness.

