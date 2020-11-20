UrduPoint.com
Three in 5 Americans Want Trump to Admit Defeat, Concede to Biden - Poll

A 61 percent majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump should concede the election to former Vice President Joe Biden, including 37 percent of Republican voters, a new Rasmussen Report poll revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) A 61 percent majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump should concede the election to former Vice President Joe Biden, including 37 percent of Republican voters, a new Rasmussen Report poll revealed on Thursday.

"Most voters now believe President Trump should admit that he lost the election, [including] eighty-four percent (84 percent) of Democrats, 37 percent of Republicans and 59 percent of voters not affiliated with either major party," a press release explaining the poll said.

Even among those who strongly approve of Trump's job performance, nearly one-in-four (23 percent) believe he should admit he lost, the release said.

Trump continues to insist that he won but massive voter fraud and impropriety have cost him the election. Trump has initiated recounts in several states and filed lawsuits in state and Federal courts to seek redress. However, many of the lawsuits have been dismissed by the courts and several states have said they failed to find substantial evidence of election fraud.

