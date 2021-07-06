Three in 5 US Voters Believe Government Spies on Journalists, Political Opponents - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Nearly 60 percent of likely US voters believe the government secretly collects information on journalists and political opponents, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Tuesday.

"[Fifty-nine percent] 59% of Likely US Voters believe it is at least somewhat likely that the US government spies on critical journalists and political opponents, including 36 percent who think it's very likely," a press release explaining the poll said.

Suspicion of government snooping is especially pronounced among younger voters, with 72 percent under age 40 believing that it is "somewhat likely" the government has its opponents and journalists under surveillance compared with to 56 percent of those age 40-64 and 46 percent of voters 65 and older, the release said.

Significantly more Republicans (44 percent) than Democrats (25 percent) or unaffiliated voters (38 percent) now consider such surveillance "very likely," however more Democrats than Republicans suspected government snooping during the Trump administration, the release added.

The survey of 1,000 US likely voters was conducted on June 30-July 1 with a sampling error margin of plus or minus three percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level.