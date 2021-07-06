UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three In 5 US Voters Believe Government Spies On Journalists, Political Opponents - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

Three in 5 US Voters Believe Government Spies on Journalists, Political Opponents - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Nearly 60 percent of likely US voters believe the government secretly collects information on journalists and political opponents, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Tuesday.

"[Fifty-nine percent] 59% of Likely US Voters believe it is at least somewhat likely that the US government spies on critical journalists and political opponents, including 36 percent who think it's very likely," a press release explaining the poll said.

Suspicion of government snooping is especially pronounced among younger voters, with 72 percent under age 40 believing that it is "somewhat likely" the government has its opponents and journalists under surveillance compared with to 56 percent of those age 40-64 and 46 percent of voters 65 and older, the release said.

Significantly more Republicans (44 percent) than Democrats (25 percent) or unaffiliated voters (38 percent) now consider such surveillance "very likely," however more Democrats than Republicans suspected government snooping during the Trump administration, the release added.

The survey of 1,000 US likely voters was conducted on June 30-July 1 with a sampling error margin of plus or minus three percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level.

Related Topics

Trump June Democrats Government

Recent Stories

With 158.24 doses for every 100 persons, UAE maint ..

36 minutes ago

Minister for timely completion of ongoing projects ..

27 minutes ago

Kaunda's funeral in limbo as family contest burial ..

27 minutes ago

US Presses Ethiopia Government to Accept Indefinit ..

27 minutes ago

UN 'disturbed' by death in jail of Indian priest

27 minutes ago

Russian Yandex to launch delivery robots in US

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.