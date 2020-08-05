Three-in-five Canadians Concerned About Side-Effects Potential COVID-19 Vaccine - Poll

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Three-in-five Canadians are concerned about the side-effects of a potential novel coronavirus vaccine, an Angus Reid Institute poll revealed.

The study said that 46 percent of respondents plan on getting vaccinated against the virus as soon as a candidate vaccine becomes available, 32 percent said that they would eventually get vaccinated and 14 percent said that they would not get immunized.

"While there are protocols and safeguards built into the trial stage before a vaccine product can get to market, concerns about the side effects of a coronavirus vaccine are pervasive. Overall, three-in-five Canadians (61 percent) share these concerns," Angus Reaid said on Tuesday.

As a result, Canadians more inclined to take a wait-and-see approach before getting immunized against the novel coronavirus. According to the poll, 76 percent of those who said that they would wait before receiving the vaccine expressed concern about side effects.

Additionally, 75 percent of respondents said they believe their daily routines will not return to a pre-coronavirus normal before the introduction of a vaccine.

Earlier in the day, Canadian public health officials warned that a pre-coronavirus "normal" is still a ways off even with the advent of a vaccine.