Three Indian soldiers killed in clash with Chinese forces in Ladakh area

Tensions are high between China and India over Ladakh area of disputed Kashmir region.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2020) Three Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese forces in Ladakh district of disputed Kashmir region here on Tuesday.

The sources said that three soldiers were killed at Galwan Valley of Ladakh, mounting tensions that were simmering at the border for weeks.

The casualties were confirmed by Indian army which stated that senior military officials of the two sides were meeting to defuse the situation.

They said that China warned Indian not to take unilateral actions and accused India of crossing the border and attacking Chinese soldiers.

“India provoked the attack by crossing the border and attacking Chinese soldiers,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian.

He said that Indian troops had crossed the border, provoked and attacked Chinese personnel which resulted in serious physical confrontation between border forces on two sides. Beijing did not announce any Chinese casualties.

Tension soared between both India and China over Ladakh area of disputed region of Kashmir. Indian had accused China of sending thousands of troops into Ladakh’s Galwan valley. China and India had fought a war so far, in 1962, when India suffered a defeat at the hands of Chinese soldiers.

India had accuseed China of occupying 38,000 sq km of its territory. Several unsuccessful rounds of negotiations were held in the last three decades to resolve the boundary disputes.