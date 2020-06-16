UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Indian Soldiers Killed In Clash With Chinese Forces In Ladakh Area

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:18 PM

Three Indian soldiers killed in clash with Chinese forces in Ladakh area

Tensions are high between China and India over Ladakh area of disputed Kashmir region.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2020) Three Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese forces in Ladakh district of disputed Kashmir region here on Tuesday.

The sources said that three soldiers were killed at Galwan Valley of Ladakh, mounting tensions that were simmering at the border for weeks.

The casualties were confirmed by Indian army which stated that senior military officials of the two sides were meeting to defuse the situation.

They said that China warned Indian not to take unilateral actions and accused India of crossing the border and attacking Chinese soldiers.

“India provoked the attack by crossing the border and attacking Chinese soldiers,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian.

He said that Indian troops had crossed the border, provoked and attacked Chinese personnel which resulted in serious physical confrontation between border forces on two sides. Beijing did not announce any Chinese casualties.

Tension soared between both India and China over Ladakh area of disputed region of Kashmir. Indian had accused China of sending thousands of troops into Ladakh’s Galwan valley. China and India had fought a war so far, in 1962, when India suffered a defeat at the hands of Chinese soldiers.

India had accuseed China of occupying 38,000 sq km of its territory. Several unsuccessful rounds of negotiations were held in the last three decades to resolve the boundary disputes.

Related Topics

India Attack Army China Beijing Border

Recent Stories

Price of 24 Karat gold goes up by Rs. 900

12 minutes ago

OPPO's #HowFastCanBe hits 70M+ views as TikTokers ..

20 minutes ago

UAE chairs 3rd regional consultative meeting of Gl ..

27 minutes ago

Department of Civil Aviation, RAK Police urge para ..

42 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

42 minutes ago

Capri Palace opens its doors for first time as a J ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.