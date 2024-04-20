Open Menu

Three Injured After Chemical Plant Fire In U.S. Houston

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Three injured after chemical plant fire in U.S. Houston

HOUSTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) -- Three contractors were injured with varying degree burns after a chemical plant set blazed on Saturday near Houston, U.S. state of Texas, authorities said.

Kinder Morgan officials said the fire occurred at its petroleum facility in Galena Park during planned maintenance work near one of its rail racks, and was immediately extinguished.

The victims were third-party contractors, and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said they sustained varying first through third-degree burns, according to an ABC13 news report.

The impacted portion of the rail rack has been isolated and shut down, Kinder Morgan said.

The exact cause of the fire remains unclear.

Officials said that flash fires often happen when a flammable chemical mixes with air and encounters a heat source. The heat source can be as basic as static electricity.

Kinder Morgan stands as one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the United States

Related Topics

Injured Fire Electricity Galena Houston

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

12 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

13 hours ago
 Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

13 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

13 hours ago
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

13 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehi ..

Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle

13 hours ago
 Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike rider ..

Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders

13 hours ago
 Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Ga ..

Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Gaza

13 hours ago
 French teen dies from heart failure after knife at ..

French teen dies from heart failure after knife attack near school

13 hours ago

More Stories From World