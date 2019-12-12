UrduPoint.com
The Russian Navy's only aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, which is currently docked in the northern city of Murmansk for repairs, caught fire on Thursday, with three people injured as a result, emergency services told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The Russian Navy's only aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, which is currently docked in the northern city of Murmansk for repairs, caught fire on Thursday, with three people injured as a result, emergency services told Sputnik.

"The preliminary cause of the fire is welding," the emergency services said.

"The fire area in the first power section of the vessel has reached 120 square meters [1,292 square feet]," the source said.

Firefighters are currently battling the blaze.

