Three Injured As Vehicle Hits Crowd in Portland, Oregon - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Three people were injured when a vehicle hit the crowd in Portland, the US state of Oregon, the city police department said in a statement.

"Multiple demonstrations occurred in Portland in the evening of June 16 through the early morning hours of June 17, 2020... Just after 1 a.m., a vehicle encountered the crowd near Southwest 3rd Avenue near Alder Street.

The vehicle struck several demonstrators and left at a high rate of speed, driving the wrong way on streets," the department said.

"Officers located three patients and were able to provide support while Portland Fire & Rescue medics tended the patients. Two were transported by ambulance as trauma entries; another was taken by personal vehicle for treatment. All injuries as believed to be non-life threatening... The driver was arrested," it said.