UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Injured As Vehicle Hits Crowd In Portland, Oregon - Police

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 07:00 AM

Three Injured As Vehicle Hits Crowd in Portland, Oregon - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Three people were injured when a vehicle hit the crowd in Portland, the US state of Oregon, the city police department said in a statement.

"Multiple demonstrations occurred in Portland in the evening of June 16 through the early morning hours of June 17, 2020... Just after 1 a.m., a vehicle encountered the crowd near Southwest 3rd Avenue near Alder Street.

The vehicle struck several demonstrators and left at a high rate of speed, driving the wrong way on streets," the department said.

"Officers located three patients and were able to provide support while Portland Fire & Rescue medics tended the patients. Two were transported by ambulance as trauma entries; another was taken by personal vehicle for treatment. All injuries as believed to be non-life threatening... The driver was arrested," it said.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Driver Vehicle Portland June 2020 All

Recent Stories

26 banks availed TESS liquidity facility, with 17 ..

5 hours ago

UAE ranks first in terms of screening per capita; ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan discuss regional ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s cultural sites ready to reopen on ..

6 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

6 hours ago

Over 33,000 federal employees briefed on COVID-19 ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.