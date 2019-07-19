Three Injured as Yerevan-Bound Flight Cancels Take-Off From Moscow Airport - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) A Boeing 747 plane of the Russian Nordwind Airlines canceled its takeoff from the Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport to Yerevan after a sensor went off indicating there was smoke inside the cockpit, the Moscow Region branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik, adding that three people had been injured while the passengers were being evacuated from the aircraft.

"While the aircraft was taxiing toward the apron, a signal about smoke detected inside the cockpit was received ... The aircraft stopped and passengers were evacuated via inflatable slides and taken to the terminal F of the airport. The reserve aircraft is being prepared now. Three people (adults) have sustained bumps and bruises," the spokesperson said.

There were 187 people on board the plane.

The ministry said, however, that it could not confirm there was fire on board the plane.