Three Injured Following Violent Brawl Between Migrants on Greek Island of Samos - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The Greek island of Samos endured a night of chaos as a brawl between migrants ended with at least three people being injured, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to Greek news site newsit.gr, a fight broke out between Afghan and Syrian migrants late on Monday and resulted in three Syrians being hospitalized with stab wounds.

Shortly thereafter, a fire broke out at the Reception and Identification Center, where most of the migrants were housed. The camp was promptly evacuated.

Samos Mayor Giorgos Stantzos called the events a rebellion, adding that the fire would have taken lives had the night been a windy one.

Stantzos also announced via Facebook the closure of schools and nurseries on Tuesday.

This is the second fire to engulf a refugee camp since Moria Camp on Lesbos Island burned to the ground on September 29, leaving at least one person dead.

Five refugee camps on Greek islands just off the coast of Turkey house migrants many times over capacity. In some cases, islands host as many migrants as local residents.