Three Injured In Blast At Texas Chemical Plant

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 10:01 PM

Three injured in blast at Texas chemical plant

Three people were injured in an explosion at a chemical plant in Texas on Wednesday which sent a huge fireball into the sky and triggered a mandatory evacuation, officials and witnesses said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Three people were injured in an explosion at a chemical plant in Texas on Wednesday which sent a huge fireball into the sky and triggered a mandatory evacuation, officials and witnesses said.

Dramatic video and photos shared on social media showed a large fire at the TPC Group facility in Port Neches, near Houston, with one resident describing waking up to a huge boom.

"We woke up to glass all over us and parts of the ceiling caved in, doors blown in," said Ryan Mathewson, who lives roughly two minutes from the plant.

