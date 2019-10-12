UrduPoint.com
Three Injured In Hamburg Attacks By Knife-Wielding Man - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 05:26 PM

An unknown man has perpetrated knife attacks on passersby in Germany's Hamburg, leaving three people injured, media reported, citing local police

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) An unknown man has perpetrated knife attacks on passersby in Germany's Hamburg, leaving three people injured, media reported, citing local police.

All the three injured were taken to hospitals and are receiving medical help, the Gottinger Tageblatt newspaper reported.

That attacker was reportedly mentally unstable.

The first attack took place at 3:22 a.m. local time on Saturday (01:22 GMT), the media outlet said. The 23-year-old suspect attacked his peer, and three hours later he returned to the area and attacked two more people. Having stabbed the third victim, the attacker was detained by the police.

