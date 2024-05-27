Open Menu

Three Injured In Knife Attack In France's Lyon: Officials

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) At least three people were injured in a knife attack on the metro in the eastern French city of Lyon on Sunday, police said, adding that an attacker was arrested.

Separately, Lyon public prosecutor Thierry Dran told AFP that the attack left four people injured, adding their lives were not in danger.

A police source told AFP that two of the victims were wounded in the abdomen and a third in the arm.

An investigation was launched into "attempted homicide", prosecutors said.

"The national police questioned an individual following a knife attack near the Jean-Jaures metro station in Lyon," the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes prefecture said on X.

"Three victims are being treated by emergency services", the regional prefecture added.

The incident occurred at around 2:40 pm on line B, near Place Jean-Jaures in the city's 7th district, according to a police source.

The suspect was taken into custody.

