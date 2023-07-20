MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) A new wave of anti-government protests, which were sparked by the arrest of then-Peruvian President Pedro Castillo in late 2022, has broken out in 53 provinces, leaving three people injured, Ombudsman Josue Gutierrez Condor's office said on Thursday.

"There are no dead. Three people were injured ... As of 18:30 (23:30 GMT, July 19) protests and marches took place in 53 provinces," the office said in an oral report, adding that "traffic blockades were reported in 21 provinces."

In several districts of Lima, protesters attacked police officers with stones, bottles and sticks, the authorities said. Law enforcement responded "mostly with tear gas."

In December 2022, Peru's parliament impeached Castillo.

Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, which runs until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of an attempted coup and crimes against the state.

The cascade of events sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators have denounced the post-impeachment government, calling for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament.