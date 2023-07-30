Open Menu

Three Injured In Summer Carnival Shooting In Dutch City Of Rotterdam - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2023 | 05:10 PM

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Two separate shootings have taken place at the annual summer carnival in the center of the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, with one of the incidents leaving two people and the gunman injured, Dutch media reported.

In the afternoon on Saturday, an unknown man fired several shots in the crowd at the festival, but no one was injured then, the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation reported, citing the police. However, later in the day, another man went on a shooting spree on the same street.

Police officers who heard the shooting opened fire on the attacker. Apart from the shooter and his victim, a woman who was passing by was injured, the report said.

No information has been provided on the condition of those injured so far.

As a result of the incidents, the Rotterdam police detained three people, the broadcaster added.

The Dutch Summer Carnival is an event similar to carnivals in Latin American countries, where people gather together to dance to Latin American music.

