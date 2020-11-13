Three Iranian Border Guards Killed in Clash With Militants in Iranian Azerbaijan - Police

Three Iranian border guards were killed and two others were injured in clashes with militants in Iranian Azerbaijan, a region in northwestern Iran, the country's police reported on Friday

According to security officials, the attack took place on Friday at 10:20 GMT in West Azerbaijan province.

"The anti-revolutionary armed men" were met by the Iranian border guards, who, as noted by the law enforcement officers, did not allow the militants enter Iran.

"Three border guards were killed in the clash," the police press service said.

West Azerbaijan is located in the northwest of the country, bordering Turkey, Iraq and Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The police did not report the location of the incident.