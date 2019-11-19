UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Iranian Security Personnel Killed During Protest Over Gasoline Price Spike - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 03:54 PM

Three Iranian Security Personnel Killed During Protest Over Gasoline Price Spike - Reports

Three members of the Iranian security forces were killed during the unrest in Tehran, which is part of massive protests against the recent increase in gasoline prices across the country, media reported on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Three members of the Iranian security forces were killed during the unrest in Tehran, which is part of massive protests against the recent increase in gasoline prices across the country, media reported on Tuesday.

The three were killed by protesters armed with blade weapons, according to Iran's ISNA news agency. Among those killed was one member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, while the other two were members of the Basij militia, which was also deployed to the city to ensure security in the wake of the protests.

On Monday, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said that several law enforcement officers were killed during the recent rallies in Iran.

Last week, the Iranian government announced an increase in gasoline prices, which sparked the mass protests.

The Iranian authorities said that they had arrested about 1,000 people for rioting and acts of vandalism over the past several days, and media reports indicate that the total number of protesters has exceeded 87,000.

Related Topics

Iran Isna Tehran Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE has the &#039;best F-16 in the world,&#039; ou ..

11 minutes ago

US extends license for businesses to work with Hua ..

1 minute ago

'US Democratic presidential candidates, rights gro ..

7 minutes ago

International Water Management Institute (IWMI) or ..

7 minutes ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps to celeb ..

26 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak urges international community ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.