Three Iranian Vessels Intercepted Entering Saudi Territorial Waters - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Saudi Arabian border guards have intercepted three Iranian vessels that were spotted entering Saudi territorial waters in the Persian Gulf, state-run media reported on Saturday, adding that the boats eventually retreated.

According to the state-run Saudi Press Agency, a Border Guard spokesman said that the incident took place this past Thursday.

Three Iranian boats were seen entering Saudi territorial waters and failed to adhere to warnings from border guards, the agency cited the spokesman as saying.

Border guards fired warning shots, which forced the vessels to retreat, the spokesman said, adding that no violations would be tolerated in the country's territorial waters, as reported by the agency.

The Iranian state-run Mehr news agency cited a prominent fisheries official who said that the three boats involved were fishing vessels that were pushed off course by waves. The official added that no-one on board suffered injuries after the Saudi border guards opened fire, the agency reported.

Saudi Arabia and Iran broke off diplomatic relations in 2016 after the Saudi authorities executed a prominent Shia cleric. The execution prompted a wave of protests in Tehran that led to the Saudi embassy being overrun and ransacked.

