Three Iraqi Servicemen Killed In Blast In Northern Kirkuk Province - Source

Sat 02nd January 2021 | 01:50 AM

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Three Iraqi servicemen have been killed by an explosive device in the northern Iraqi province of Kirkuk, a source in the country's security service told Sputnik on Friday.

"An explosive device has detonated on the way of Hummer vehicle of the 45th brigade of the 11th division ... in the south of Kirkuk province.

One officer and two soldiers have been killed in the explosion, with another one injured," the source said.

The Iraqi government declared victory over the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) at the end of 2017 after three years of fighting against the group, although pockets of militants remain in certain areas of the country.

On November 26, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik that the Islamic State scaled up activities in Iraq, and the country needed cooperation with foreign intelligence and defense agencies to defeat terrorists.

More Stories From World

