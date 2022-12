(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) A bomb explosion in the Kirkuk governorate in the north of Iraq has killed three Iraqi soldiers, the Shafaq news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to the report, the explosive device went off near the town of Hawija in the Al-Hawija district, killing three soldiers and injuring two others.