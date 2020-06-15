UrduPoint.com
Three Irish Parties Reach Draft Coalition Deal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:27 PM

Three Irish parties reach draft coalition deal

Three Irish political parties agreed a draft deal to form a coalition government with a rotating prime minister on Monday, four months after an election fractured the country's political landscape

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Three Irish political parties agreed a draft deal to form a coalition government with a rotating prime minister on Monday, four months after an election fractured the country's political landscape.

"The leaders of Fianna Fil, Fine Gael and the Green Party have signed off on the draft programme for government," Fianna Fail -- the largest party following February 8 election -- said in a statement.

