Three IS Fighters Killed In Taliban's Operation In Kabul - Source

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 01:45 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Members of the Taliban movement (organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) conducted an operation against an Islamic State unit (IS, banned in Russia) in the north of Kabul in Afghanistan, killing at least three fighters, a source in the Kabul police told Sputnik on Thursday.

The area is now under the control of the Taliban security forces, according to the source.

On Wednesday, a Sputnik source reported that two explosions had occurred in Kabul. The first explosion thundered in the Dasht-e Archi area, claiming the lives of four people and injuring two more, according to locals. The second explosion occurred in the western part of Kabul, killing five civilians with seven others injured. The IS terrorist group later claimed responsibility for the two blasts.

