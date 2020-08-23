UrduPoint.com
Three IS-Linked Militants Killed In Counter-Terror Operation In Russia's Ingushetia - NAC

Sun 23rd August 2020 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Three militants linked to Islamic State (IS terror group, banned in Russia) were killed and two security officers were injured during a counter-terrorism operation in Russia's Republic of Ingushetia, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) said on Sunday.

"The militants who were hiding in a house were asked to lay down their arms and surrendered to the authorities. In response, they opened fire on law enforcement officers, and during the shootout, three gunmen were killed," the NAC said.

The security officers found weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices at the scene. According to the NAC, the militants were supporters of the IS.

The NAC added that two security officers were injured in the shootout.

