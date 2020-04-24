UrduPoint.com
Three Italian Regions Request Russia's Help On COVID-19 Response - Russian Ambassador

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 02:00 PM

Three Italian Regions Request Russia's Help on COVID-19 Response - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Other Italian regions, apart from Lombardy, including Piedmont and Apulia, have requested Russia's assistance on COVID-19 response, Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov said on Friday.

"The news about heroic work of our military doctors quickly spread across the whole of Italy, we are receiving hundreds of calls and letters with words of gratitude to Russia and to Russian President [Vladimir Putin], who responded to the request by the Italian prime minister for help and sent a brigade in such a prompt manner, within few days," Razov said at a briefing.

"Moreover, governors of other regions of Italy [apart from Lombardy] have already turned to Russia with official requests to send there our military. We have received such requests from the governor of Piedmont, from the governor of Apulia and from the governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia, so geographically speaking requests come from across the whole country," the ambassador added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

