UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Jailed For Plotting Terrorist Attack In Melbourne At 2016 Christmas Time - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 03:16 PM

Three Jailed for Plotting Terrorist Attack in Melbourne at 2016 Christmas Time - Reports

An Australian court has sentenced three men to lengthy prison terms for plotting a terrorist attack at Melbourne's Federation Square during the 2016 Christmas period, Australian media reported on Friday, citing the court ruling

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) An Australian court has sentenced three men to lengthy prison terms for plotting a terrorist attack at Melbourne's Federation Square during the 2016 Christmas period, Australian media reported on Friday, citing the court ruling.

Abdullah Chaarani, 29, and Ahmed Mohamed, 27, were each jailed for 38 years with a non-parole period of 28 years, while the third man, Hamza Abbas, 24, was jailed for 22 years with a non-parole period of 16 years and six months, according to the ABC broadcaster.

Supreme Court Justice Christopher Beale said that the convicts had accepted the ideology of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) and described the plot as "an assault on the fundamental values of our society.

"

The three men were planning to use machetes, guns and improvised explosive devices to carry out the attack, according to the media outlet.

For two of them, namely Chaarani and Mohamed, this plot is the second terrorism conviction, as they are already serving 22-year prison terms for setting fire to a Shia mosque in Melbourne just weeks before the planned Christmas attack.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire Russia Christmas Melbourne Man 2016 Mosque Media Court

Recent Stories

Life remains severely affected due to continued lo ..

4 minutes ago

Beijing Expects Visit of Russian Security Chief fo ..

49 seconds ago

Administration must work impartially: Chief Minist ..

50 seconds ago

Chile govt meets with unions in bid to end crisis

11 minutes ago

Uruguay opposition claims victory in presidential ..

52 seconds ago

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi calls f ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.