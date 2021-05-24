Three Jewish Men Charged With Attempted Murder of Arab Man in Central Israel - Reports

Three Jewish men have been charged in Israel over the attempted lynching of an Arab man in the city of Bat Yam during renewed violence between the Jewish state and Palestinians earlier this month, the Haaretz newspaper reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Three Jewish men have been charged in Israel over the attempted lynching of an Arab man in the city of Bat Yam during renewed violence between the Jewish state and Palestinians earlier this month, the Haaretz newspaper reported on Monday.

On May 12, a group of right-wing Jewish extremists in Bat Yam pulled an Arab driver in his 30s, Said Moussa, out of his car and beat him severely. He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment in critical condition. His condition subsequently improved and he was discharged last week, according to Haaretz.

The prosecution brought charges against the three Jewish men, involving "attempted murder, aggravated assault, malicious damage to a vehicle out of racist motives, theft due to racist motives, rioting for racist motives that resulted in damage, incitement to terrorism and incitement to racism, each according to the individual defendant's alleged role in the incident," the newspaper reported.

Among those defendants are Netanel Binyamin, 25; Lahav Nagauker Ohanina, 18; and a 16-year-old minor whose name cannot be disclosed under a gag order. Meanwhile, another suspect in the Arab man's beating was arrested by the police late last week, though the prosecutor's office has yet to file charges against him.

In light of the new wave of violence between Jews and Arabs going on in parallel with the Israel-Gaza Strip hostilities, there were a number of attacks from both sides throughout Israel, especially in mixed Arab-Jewish cities. Videos on social media also feature multiple incidents of Jewish extremists attacking and vandalizing Arab-owned businesses.