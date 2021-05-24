UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Jewish Men Charged With Attempted Murder Of Arab Man In Central Israel - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 08:38 PM

Three Jewish Men Charged With Attempted Murder of Arab Man in Central Israel - Reports

Three Jewish men have been charged in Israel over the attempted lynching of an Arab man in the city of Bat Yam during renewed violence between the Jewish state and Palestinians earlier this month, the Haaretz newspaper reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Three Jewish men have been charged in Israel over the attempted lynching of an Arab man in the city of Bat Yam during renewed violence between the Jewish state and Palestinians earlier this month, the Haaretz newspaper reported on Monday.

On May 12, a group of right-wing Jewish extremists in Bat Yam pulled an Arab driver in his 30s, Said Moussa, out of his car and beat him severely. He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment in critical condition. His condition subsequently improved and he was discharged last week, according to Haaretz.

The prosecution brought charges against the three Jewish men, involving "attempted murder, aggravated assault, malicious damage to a vehicle out of racist motives, theft due to racist motives, rioting for racist motives that resulted in damage, incitement to terrorism and incitement to racism, each according to the individual defendant's alleged role in the incident," the newspaper reported.

Among those defendants are Netanel Binyamin, 25; Lahav Nagauker Ohanina, 18; and a 16-year-old minor whose name cannot be disclosed under a gag order. Meanwhile, another suspect in the Arab man's beating was arrested by the police late last week, though the prosecutor's office has yet to file charges against him.

In light of the new wave of violence between Jews and Arabs going on in parallel with the Israel-Gaza Strip hostilities, there were a number of attacks from both sides throughout Israel, especially in mixed Arab-Jewish cities. Videos on social media also feature multiple incidents of Jewish extremists attacking and vandalizing Arab-owned businesses.

Related Topics

Murder Police Israel Social Media Driver Vehicle Car Man May Jew From Arab

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Pakistani minister from ..

39 minutes ago

Germany’s ADIBF pavilion highlights its rich cul ..

39 minutes ago

CPO holds open court

35 seconds ago

Court rejects Farzana Raja's request for proceedin ..

37 seconds ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

38 seconds ago

Five people injured in Quetta IED blast

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.